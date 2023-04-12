Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells $884,400.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $884,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ KRTX traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.22. The company had a trading volume of 232,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,028. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.56. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. Karuna Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.
Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
