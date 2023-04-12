Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,704 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,492,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 12,437,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,025,627. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

