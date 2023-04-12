Kessler Investment Group LLC Invests $4.48 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,000. Boeing comprises 4.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.06.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.88 and its 200-day moving average is $185.12. The company has a market cap of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63, a PEG ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.