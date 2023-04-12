Kessler Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,971,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,695. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

