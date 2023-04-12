Kessler Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Humana accounts for about 3.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Humana by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $20,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $535.50. 358,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $509.82. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.12.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

