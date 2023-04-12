Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 2.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $35,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $158.99. 144,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,930. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.