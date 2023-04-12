Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 237500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Down 11.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

