KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Trading Down 4.2%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 206,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 495,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 272.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 422.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

