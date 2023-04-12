Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Hershey by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 283,676 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $259.14 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $261.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.49 and a 200 day moving average of $233.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total value of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,745.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 188 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.20, for a total transaction of $48,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,243 shares of company stock valued at $12,166,177. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

