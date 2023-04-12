Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOS. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “add” rating and a $8.94 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.75 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

KOS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,767. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 2,698.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,702,000 after buying an additional 6,171,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after buying an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after buying an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 1,549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,501,000 after buying an additional 2,959,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,054,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 2,606,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

