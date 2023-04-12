L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.97

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $12.12. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 5,280 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on FSTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
L.B. Foster Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About L.B. Foster
L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.