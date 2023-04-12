Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XPOF. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Xponential Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

NYSE XPOF opened at $31.69 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Xponential Fitness news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Grabowski sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $98,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,054,107 shares of company stock valued at $150,188,577 in the last three months. 47.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

