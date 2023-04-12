Laura O’shaughnessy Acquires 632 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at $333,643.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $159.48. The company had a trading volume of 359,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.05. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.71 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

