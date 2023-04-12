LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 105,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 290,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,189,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 384,652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 654,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 453,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

