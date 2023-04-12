Libra Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Libra Wealth LLC bought a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. LendingClub comprises about 0.0% of Libra Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LendingClub by 354.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 388,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 302,615 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter worth about $738,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 162.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 156,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 96,686 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 413.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in LendingClub by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 183,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,535 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

LendingClub Stock Down 2.0 %

LC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.01. 638,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $747.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.53.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. LendingClub’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

