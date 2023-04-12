Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Tops $1,894.80

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,894.80 or 0.06319917 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $11.26 billion and $61.77 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,940,296 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,938,066.24415918. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,853.94292214 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $45,980,826.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

