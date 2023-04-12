Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Position Cut by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT trimmed its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Light & Wonder comprises 1.2% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 0.23% of Light & Wonder worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

LNW stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 82,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.25). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Insider Transactions at Light & Wonder

In other news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $4,164,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,079,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,731,061.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

