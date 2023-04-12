LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.46. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 24,909 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares during the period. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

