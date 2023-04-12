LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.33

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.33 and traded as high as $1.46. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 24,909 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
