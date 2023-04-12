Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 82111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Lion Electric Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.34.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
