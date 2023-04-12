Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.30

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 82111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.34.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.