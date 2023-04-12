Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stake Lessened by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lessened its stake in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,455 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liquidia by 134.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Liquidia during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Liquidia by 42.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liquidia during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Liquidia Stock Performance

About Liquidia

Shares of LQDA remained flat at $6.74 during midday trading on Wednesday. 71,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,380. Liquidia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

(Get Rating)

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.