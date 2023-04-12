LooksRare Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $67.31 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

