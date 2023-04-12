Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.78

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $3.17. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 39,541 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOOP shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Loop Industries from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Loop Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Loop Industries ( NASDAQ:LOOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $69,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Loop Industries by 6,002.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Featured Articles

