Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Trading Up 0.3%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 6,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Lumos Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05.

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,039.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Analysts predict that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 30.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

