LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $191.34

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.34 and last traded at $189.95, with a volume of 163163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €845.00 ($918.48) to €880.00 ($956.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €862.00 ($936.96) to €900.00 ($978.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.17.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

