M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Stock Performance

WINK traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 178.70 ($2.21). The company had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,285.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.36.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

