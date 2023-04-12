M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Performance
WINK traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 178.70 ($2.21). The company had a trading volume of 4,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 136 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 210 ($2.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,285.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 165.36.
About M Winkworth
Featured Articles
- Should Cheesecake Factory Stock Be On Your Menu?
- Buffett Reduces Taiwan Semiconductor Stake After This Happened
- Don’t Get Bullish On The S&P 500 Because Of The CPI Report
- Shockwave Medical Gets 10% Jolt, Leads Medical Gear Makers Higher
- Proterra Inc., A Penny Stock To Put On The Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.