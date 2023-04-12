Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 58,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

