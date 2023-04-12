Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSA. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.36. 327,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

