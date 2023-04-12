Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.35. 15,506,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 35,166,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.8% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 188,111 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

