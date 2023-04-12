Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.35. 15,506,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 35,166,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
