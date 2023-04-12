Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.67

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $144.67 and last traded at $143.06, with a volume of 9190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.40.

Marubeni Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 20.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marubeni Co. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

