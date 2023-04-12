Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $43.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mason Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436,300 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 10.7% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. 6,360,734 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $96.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.