Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Wafra Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wafra Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.7% of Wafra Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $71,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.08 and a 200 day moving average of $345.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

