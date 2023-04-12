Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,542 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $62,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Trading Down 1.5 %

MAT traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 384,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,994. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

