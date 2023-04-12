McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.54.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.45. 815,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,420. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $286.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.61. The stock has a market cap of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

