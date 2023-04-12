Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.72

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.72 and traded as low as C$7.98. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$8.04, with a volume of 70,141 shares changing hands.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$207.36 million, a PE ratio of -40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.69.

Medical Facilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

