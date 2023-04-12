Melfa Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,018 BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUJ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth $212,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

