Melfa Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,244 BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 97,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 221,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 152,819 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 62,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 53,118 shares in the last quarter.

DSU stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

