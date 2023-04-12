MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.77

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (FRA:MRK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €176.77 ($192.14) and traded as low as €174.45 ($189.62). MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at €176.20 ($191.52), with a volume of 213,831 shares.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €176.87.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

