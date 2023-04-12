Metacrine (MTCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th.
Metacrine Stock Performance
Shares of MTCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 32,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,464. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $156,048.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,181.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael York sold 107,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $43,892.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,434.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $156,048.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,181.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metacrine
About Metacrine
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Read More
