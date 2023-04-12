Metacrine (MTCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th.

Metacrine Stock Performance

Shares of MTCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 32,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,464. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $156,048.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,181.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael York sold 107,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $43,892.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,434.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Preston Klassen sold 380,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $156,048.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,181.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metacrine

About Metacrine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Metacrine by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Metacrine by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Metacrine by 482.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Metacrine by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

