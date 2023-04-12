Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.82 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.82 million and approximately $811,461.09 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metahero has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

