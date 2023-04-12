Metawar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.33 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market cap of $37.84 million and approximately $5.33 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 48.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0002001 USD and is down -11.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

