Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $325,118.48 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $52.49 million and approximately $325,118.48 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00010289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,211,665 coins and its circulating supply is 17,033,826 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

