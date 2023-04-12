MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.89. 524,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,510,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 835,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,052,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

