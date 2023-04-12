Microbot Medical (MBOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

Shares of MBOT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 15,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.15. Microbot Medical has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Microbot Medical by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Microbot Medical in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company engaged in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

