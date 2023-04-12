MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 6.6% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $309.79 and last traded at $309.25. 717,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 715,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.51.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The business had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,414.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.