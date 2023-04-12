Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $23.42. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 828,926 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MIRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $874.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,788,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after purchasing an additional 641,804 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

