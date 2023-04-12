Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $24.99

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $23.42. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.44, with a volume of 828,926 shares.
MIRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $874.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.45.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
