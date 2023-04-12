Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.52

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 136161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

