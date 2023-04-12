Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Buys Shares of 73,810 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,882,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,132. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $213.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $224.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.74 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

