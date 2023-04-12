Mizuho Lowers Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $79.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $83.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OXY opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $96,636,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

