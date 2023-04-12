Monero (XMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $94.57 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $94.57 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $160.61 or 0.00532508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Monero has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,161.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00305410 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00071450 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00425657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,264,806 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars.

