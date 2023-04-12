Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $2.97 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $95.51 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $162.73 or 0.00539824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,144.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00306524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00072100 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.54 or 0.00426414 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,265,048 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

